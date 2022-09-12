Menu
Lily James Matches Her New Bronze Hair To High-Slit Gown At Emmys Carpet: Photo

September 12, 2022
Laverne Cox 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022 Wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *13019537ab

Elle Fanning 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022 Wearing Sharon Long, Custom

Lily James 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

Lily James always looks fabulous no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 33-year-old debuted a brand new bronze hair color that perfectly matched the bronze sequin dress she wore. Her hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves while her sequin dress hugged her toned frame.

lily jamesLily James debuted a new bronze hair makeover that matched her gorgeous bronze sequin gown at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE)

Lily’s new hair color came as a complete surprise considering just two days ago she was rocking platinum blonde hair at the International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 10. Lily’s new hair color was a mix between brown, red, and strawberry blonde and it looked gorgeous as it was done down in voluminous waves while her front pieces were slicked back behind her ears while parted in the middle.

As for Lily’s gorgeous dress, the spaghetti strap bronze sequin gown featured gold hardware on the straps while the neckline was plunging revealing ample cleavage through the underwire cups. Meanwhile, the bodice of the dress featured a corset bustier that highlighted her tiny waist while the rest of the dress flowed out into a slinky ruched fabric.

The best part of the gown was the hip-high slit on the front of the skirt that revealed her toned legs and she accentuated them with strappy bronze sandals.

