lily-anne-harrison-gives-birth,-welcomes-first-baby-with-peter-facinelli

Peter Facinelli and Lily Anne Harrison are over the (new) moon.

Why? Because the Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, have welcomed a baby. Peter announced the news by posting a picture of the newborn’s hand wrapped around his finger to Instagram Sept. 5.

“Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison,” he captioned the snapshot. “Sept 5th, 2022.”

The couple did not reveal the name or the sex of the child. While the little one is their first child together, Peter is already dad to daughters Luca, 25; Lola, 19; and Fiona, 15, who he shares with his ex-wife, Jennie Garth.

“It’s been a minute since I had a kid, but it’s kind of fun,” the actor told E! News at the Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 17. “It’s kind of fun to do it all over again.”

Lily announced her pregnancy in a June 25 Instagram post, sharing a photo of her baby bump and writing, “Not a burrito belly.”

Over the next few months, she continued to give glimpses into her road to motherhood on social media, uploading a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on Sept. 1 and writing, “And the countdown begins.”

Lily also spoke to E! News about her pregnancy journey at the Cali Cares event, which was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry on behalf of Caliwater.

“It’s been it’s been super smooth and easy,” Lily said. “It was a pleasant surprise because it’s different for everybody.

