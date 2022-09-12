Menu
Lil Durk Speaks Out Amid India Royale Breakup Speculation & She Responds

September 12, 2022
Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale are sending mixed signals about the state of their relationship. On Sept. 12, the 29-year-old rapper seemed to address rumors that he and the 27-year-old influencer have broken up with an NSFW post to his Instagram Story, which said, “That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch.” India seemingly replied with an Instagram Story that alluded to a lie. The Story consisted of a black background and a single blue baseball cap emoji and can be seen here.

The confusion comes after India tweeted that she is a “free agent” on Sept. 11, which had many fans assuming she meant she’s single. Fans had mixed reactions, with some begging them to stay together and others telling her to leave him if he cheated. India has not confirmed the fan theory that Durk cheated on her. A few days before India’s “free agent” remark, she defended herself for dining in public alone but did not mention a breakup.

To make the breakup theory stronger, India is no longer following Durk on social media and has deleted all recent photos of him from her page. However, Durk is still following her and has several snapshots with her displayed.

Lil Durk and India Royale have been linked since 2017 and welcomed a daughter named Willow together in Oct. 2018. Durk proposed to India on stage during a concert in Chicago in Dec.

