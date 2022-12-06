theo-james-was-shocked-by-“ginormous”-white-lotus-prosthetic

On the Dec. 2 Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The White Lotus star Theo James expressed that even he was surprised at what he was packing in season two. Find out what he revealed.

The most salacious guest to check into season two of The White Lotus might be a giant prosthetic penis.

In the first episode of the season, Theo James, who plays arrogant and brash financier Cameron, strips down in the bathroom in front of his friend Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) while changing into a swimsuit—all in full view of Harper.

And, well, nothing was left to the imagination—including the sheer size of Theo.

As it turns out, he had a little bit of help.

“You go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘OK, for this, we’re going to use a prosthetic. We’re going to use something,'” the actor said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Dec. 2. “And you say, ‘OK, that sounds good.'”

Theo called it a “pee-pee prosthetic,” which we do believe is a scientific term.

The Divergent alum explained that putting together the scene—and the prosthetic—was a collaborative process.

“I said, ‘Honestly, I just don’t want it to be distracting,'” Theo explained. “He needs to be a regular Joe, because the scene’s not about the pee-pee. It’s about power play and sex.”

As viewers know now, there was nothing regular about Theo’s extremity.

“We get to set and [the make-up designer] has got like a hammer or something,” Theo joked.

