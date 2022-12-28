teen-mom's-leah-messer-reflects-on-shocking-jaylan-mobley-split

Leah Messer Is “Open” to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley

Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer‘s story to tell.

More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn’t exactly an open book.

“I didn’t cheat,” Leah told reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab. “Eventually, he’ll share, but it’s not for me to do.”

When asked if Jaylan cheated or revealed something, Leah played coy saying it’s something he “deserves to speak on.” She later admitted, “legally, I cannot share” everything when it comes to the breakup as she signed a legal document.

“I definitely had questions,” she said when recalling the initial split. “I’m so confused. Have we been living a lie for a year and a half?”

For Leah, who is raising twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, with ex-boyfriend Corey Simms and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn Faith with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, the breakup affected her children in many ways.

“They still want Jay to come around. We still love him,” Leah said. “You can’t change someone, but if you’re not in the place where you know who you are, how am I supposed to have a romantic relationship with you? That doesn’t make sense.”

Despite the public breakup, Leah assured viewers that she remains supportive of her ex-fiancé. But at the same time, the reality star knows she has to move forward.

