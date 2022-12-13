sister-wives'-janelle-shares-fitness-progress-after-kody-split

One day after revealing her split from Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave insight into her ongoing health journey.

Janelle Brown is ringing in the new year with a set of goals in mind.

The Sister Wives star shared glimpses of her ongoing fitness plans on Dec. 12, indicating that she is just getting started on her path toward transformation. Janelle got candid about the lifestyle change on Instagram, posting a video montage with images of her progress and a clip of her at the gym.

“At what point do you decide its time…time to put your health first,” she wrote in the video. “Because this has been a game changer. I’m coming for you 2023.”

In the post‘s caption, Janelle said she will continue her plans into 2023.

“I’m ready for you 2023!” Janelle said. “This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible. The results weren’t overnight and I’m okay with that. It’s all about slow and steady that wins the race. 2023 is my year!”

Her new objectives comes as her breakup from Kody Brown was revealed in the Dec. 11 teaser trailer for the Sister Wives: One on One special, where Kody is seen giving an update about his relationship with Janelle and ex Christine Brown.

“I’m separated from Janelle,” he said in the sneak peek, “and I’m divorced from Christine.”

Janelle also confirmed the split, adding, “Kody and I have separated” after 29 years of marriage.

