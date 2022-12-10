glee's-kevin-mchale-speaks-out-against-docuseries-about-show

Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer

Original Glee cast member Kevin McHale is singing no praises about an upcoming new docuseries about the show.

The Price of Glee, set to premiere Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery and Discovery+, focuses on the legacy and controversies surrounding the Fox musical comedy, as well as the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling. According to Deadline, key cast and crew members share on the docuseries first-hand stories of their time on Glee.

“Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of,” McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the show, tweeted Dec. 9. “This is [wastebasket emoji].”

The actor added, “This was the nice version, ftr. Don’t make me speak on this again.”

E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment about McHale’s remarks and has not heard back.

Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Artie’s love interest Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, responded to McHale’s last tweet with a grimacing face emoji.

The two co-host the Glee rewatch podcast And That’s What You Really Missed. In November, the actors briefly touched upon the new docuseries in an interview with BuzzFeed.

“In terms of the Discovery+ documentary, it feels even more important, to me at least, to do the podcast because we were the ones who were there,” Ushkowitz told the outlet.

