matthew-perry-“grateful-to-be-alive”-after-addiction-battle

Matthew Perry Spent the Past 3 Months in a Hospital

Matthew Perry is sharing his sobriety journey.

In his upcoming memoir—Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing—the Friends alum, 53, will detail his deeply personal battle with addiction and a near-death experience a few years ago. In 2018, Perry underwent surgery in Los Angeles for a gastrointestinal perforation. While fans knew about the procedure at the time, they didn’t know just how close he’d come to death.

According to his new People cover story, Perry’s colon burst from opioid overuse and he ended up spending two weeks in a coma and five months in a hospital, also using a colostomy bag for nine months.

Looking back at when he was first taken to the hospital, the actor told the magazine, “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that.”

Perry did survive. However, this hadn’t been the first time he’d struggled with substance use. The TV star told the outlet his alcohol addiction started to become apparent after he was cast as Chandler Bing in Friends at age 24.

“I could handle it, kind of,” Perry recalled. “But by the time I was 34, I was really entrenched in a lot of trouble.”

During that time, he continued, “there were years” that he was sober. “Season nine was the year that I was sober the whole way through,” he added.

» Read Full Article