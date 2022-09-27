leonardo-dicaprio-&-gigi-hadid-both-pictured-in-milan-amid-reports-of-hot-new-romance

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Did Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, take their romance abroad? According to multiple reports, Leo was seen in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, where Gigi walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. While they were not pictured together, the news comes as their romance is expected to be heating up. A reported snapshot of Leo grabbing dinner in the Italian city with buddies over the weekend can be seen here, while Gigi at Milan Fashion Week can be seen below.

Gigi Hadid attends the Versace after party for Milan Fashion Week (Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock)

“They are fully seeing each other,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Sept. 23 before the photo of Leo emerged. The source also claimed that Gigi, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik, invited the Don’t Look Up actor to attend fashion week with her. Regardless, it’s clear they want to keep their budding relationship under wraps.

HollywoodLife confirmed Leo is “pursuing” Gigi on Sept. 14, just one day after they were reported to have attended a New York Fashion Week party together. The romance is very new, and the insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi is taking things slow, as this would be her first official relationship after splitting with Zayn in Oct. 2021 after a six-year on-again, off-again relationship. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work,

