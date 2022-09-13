Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

September 13, 2022
lebron-james-&-wife-savannah-take-fans-inside-la-home-with-glam-family-photo-shoot
Written by
0

View gallery

LeBron James with his fiance Savannah Brinson The 2013 ESPY Awards, Los Angeles, America - 17 Jul 2013

LeBron James and Savannah James 'Hustle' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Jun 2022

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - NBA superstar LeBron James and wife Savannah James are seen stepping out with friends for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: LeBron James, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 31 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair

 LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.

LeBron James Family Vanity FairLeBron James & his family appear at their home. (Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair)

His fashion maven wife, 33, wore an elaborate coral hued keyhole gown with ruffle details, as she pulled her hair into an updo, and accessorized with dangling earrings and cocktail rings. And little Zhuri, the baby of the famous fam, wore a pretty, puff sleeved dress in pale pink, as she leaned in to kiss her dad on the cheek. The table spread was impressive too, as it appeared they were just getting ready for a formal sit-down feast including salad, red velvet cake, wine, and fresh flowers to boot! Portraits of Savannah’s parents, Jennifer and JK, and LeBron’s mother, Gloria were also included.

The stylish pic was accompanied by a feature on the athlete’s domestic life; and Savannah said they’re currently in a “transitional” phase. Bronny is “getting to a place to start to make decisions about his career and where he wants to go in his life” as he attends Sierra Canyon School while Bryce is known as “the mystery of the family.” Zhuri already runs her own YouTube show called All Things Zhuri — and it boasts over 200K subscribers!

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

Iggy Azalea and Boyfriend Nick Young Model Forever21

October 22, 2014

Why the Murder of Gianni Versace Was a Crime Nightmares Are Made Of

July 17, 2022

Ludacris Creates Dope New Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’

October 15, 2021