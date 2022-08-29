lebron-james-goes-viral-for-his-dance-moves-at-kendrick-lamar’s-concert:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”

@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! 🔥🔥 #LeBron #kendrick pic.twitter.com/f3PyF9WkZ0

— Mike Man 👍🏾😎 (@chubbyvegan18) August 29, 2022

The show coincided with Savannah James’s birthday, as LeBron’s wife turned 26 on Aug. 27. “Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend,” LeBron tweeted on Monday. “1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar, you’re 1 of a kind, my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love!”

Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑

— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022

LeBron and Kendrick’s friendship goes back years. In 2018, the NBA Champion shared a photo of himself and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers.

