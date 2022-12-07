lea-michele-reveals-the-sweet-letter-barbra-streisand-sent-to-her-after-landing-‘funny-girl’-role

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Everett Collection

Lea Michele is still fangirling over the role she shares with screen legend Barbra Streisand. And on the Monday, December 5 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the 36-year-old actress revealed what happened when Babs sent her a letter after getting the lead role in Funny Girl. “Oh my god, I did, I finally heard from Barbra,” Lea told host Seth Meyers. “I got to work the other day and my dresser… had this gold envelope. It was like, I don’t know, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory getting invited. I would think it would arrive on doves.” Seth asked if it was heavy, to which the Glee alum joked, “No, it was light as a featha’,” in Barbra’s distinct voice.

Lea Michelle (Shutterstock)

And as for the contents? “It was very sweet, she wrote me this beautiful letter,” she said. “One thing she said in it, she was like, ‘It’s really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn’t it?’ And I fell to my knees. I called Ryan Murphy, my mom, Jonathan Groff, and Michael Mayer. I was like, ‘These are the people who need to know.’” Michael Mayer is the show’s director.

Barbra Streisand (Shutterstock/Everett Collection)

The Yentl star isn’t the only one who has been supportive of Lea’s big move to Broadway, however. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Lea’s BFF, Jonathan about what he said to Lea before her debut as Fanny. “I was texting that morning, I was driving up from Pennsylvania where I live,

» Read Full Article