lauren-sanchez-wears-tight-black-mini-on-date-night-with-jeff-bezos-as-they-hold-hands:-photos

Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Jeff also looked stylish and matched his girlfriend in a black button-down top over a dark gray shirt, dark gray jeans, and sleek black sneakers. The lovebirds held hands as they walked outside of the dining location and by cameras. They flashed smiles and looked relaxed and happy as they got in some quality time together throughout the night.

Jeff and Lauren smile while posing on a red carpet of a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Lauren and Jeff’s latest date comes just two weeks after they made headlines for sitting down for a joint interview with CNN. The beauty and Amazon founder gushed over their love and each other during the sit-down, and showed off their close bond.

“We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said on camera, before Jeff admitted, “It’s easy” because they “bring each other energy” and “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.” At one point, the smitten beau even called his partner of three years,

