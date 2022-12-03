Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos

December 3, 2022
lauren-sanchez-wears-tight-black-mini-on-date-night-with-jeff-bezos-as-they-hold-hands:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive to watch the mens singles finals on centre court tennis on Day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2019 held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 14 Jul 2019

Rome, ITALY - Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walk hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum in Rome. Later the happy couple lunched at The Court restaurant terrace in front of the Colosseum. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Santa Monica, CA - Jeff Bezos kisses Lauren Sanchez as they leave after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez BACKGRID USA 11 AUGUST 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.

Jeff also looked stylish and matched his girlfriend in a black button-down top over a dark gray shirt, dark gray jeans, and sleek black sneakers. The lovebirds held hands as they walked outside of the dining location and by cameras. They flashed smiles and looked relaxed and happy as they got in some quality time together throughout the night.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren SanchezJeff and Lauren smile while posing on a red carpet of a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Lauren and Jeff’s latest date comes just two weeks after they made headlines for sitting down for a joint interview with CNN. The beauty and Amazon founder gushed over their love and each other during the sit-down, and showed off their close bond.

“We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together and we love each other … We always look at each other and we’re the team,” Lauren said on camera, before Jeff admitted, “It’s easy” because they “bring each other energy” and “respect each other,” which makes it “fun to work together.” At one point, the smitten beau even called his partner of three years,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

gabrielle-union-to-host-black-‘friends’-cast-reading

Gabrielle Union To Host Black ‘Friends’ Cast Reading

September 21, 2020
post-malone-gifts-new-custom-line-of-crocs-to-his-old-high-school

Post Malone Gifts New Custom Line of Crocs to His Old High School

December 9, 2020
‘the-rookie’s-eric-winter-admits-he’s-‘totally’-on-board-with-a-bradford-&-lucy-romance

‘The Rookie’s Eric Winter Admits He’s ‘Totally’ On Board With A Bradford & Lucy Romance

May 11, 2020