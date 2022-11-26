Menu
Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Posts Sweet Thanksgiving Tribute To Stepmom Kourtney

November 26, 2022
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker is a happy man leaving his new restaurant Crossroads Kitchen opening with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Landon Barker proved once again that he has a great relationship with his stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian. The son of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney in April of this year, took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Nov. 25 to share a sweet tribute to the reality star in honor of Thanksgiving. Alongside a fabulous photo of himself, Travis, Kourtney and two of her kids: daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7, Landon tagged Kourt and wrote, “I’m so thankful for you and I love you guys!”

Landon Barker (right) gave a shout out to his stepmom Kourtney Kardashian on Thanksgiving 2022. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

In a show of solidarity, the POOSH founder reposted Landon’s shout out to her own Instagram Stories, adding, “I LOVE YOU and I am so thankful for you every day.”

Travis shares Landon, as well as daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Shanna welcomed with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kourtney shares Penelope, Reign, and son Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, Landon has been getting serious with his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. The pair recently celebrated her big Dancing with the Stars win. Before the TikTok star took home the grand prize, she gushed over Landon, and Travis and Kourtney, for their support during her time on the dancing competition. “He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli recently told the media,

