Lala Kent Says She ‘Might Be In Love’ As She Teases New Romance After Randall Emmett Split

October 7, 2022
Lala Kent, 32, has officially moved on from her ex, Randall Emmett, 51! The Vanderpump Rules star told Sirius XM host, Jeff Lewis, 52, that she might be “in love” with someone new during an Oct. 7 interview. “Are you dating someone?”, Jeff asked, to which Lala replied, “No but I think that I might be in love with someone.” And when Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid, 50, gasped, Lala said, “I know I don’t know how that happened!” The 32-year-old then shared that her new love is a local and that she fell in love with the 38-year-old when she saw his face.

“My friend’s been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met,” she said before adding, “we hung out like literally, that was the third time…we had a lot of fun.” Lala then went on to tell Jeff that her new man’s face is what sealed the deal for her. “I saw him very quickly and I was just like, ‘oh my god’ – the face, when the face hits right it’s like game over,” she gushed.

Mercedes couldn’t help but ask the reality TV personality, “OK what are you allowed to say about him?” And that’s when Lala gave the audience some juicy details, including the fact that he is 38 years old, has a job, and that he is “totally” age appropriate appropriate. “Younger than Randall would be more age appropriate,” Mercedes added.

