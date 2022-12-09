lady-gaga-recreates-viral-‘wednesday’-‘bloody-mary’-tiktok-dance-trend:-watch

View gallery

“Born This Way” hitmaker Lady Gaga, 36, took to TikTok on Dec. 8 to join in on the viral Wednesday trend that features her song “Bloody Mary” from 2011. “BLOODY WEDNESDAY,” the pop icon captioned the black-and-white video of her recreating the dance. In the clip, Gaga can be seen doing her best goth makeup and putting on an outfit that is a take on Wednesday Addams from the hit Netflix show.

After the Haus Labs founder’s makeup was set, and her knee-high socks were on, that’s when the real fun began. Gaga then started to break out into Jenna Ortega‘s dance from the show, along with the Grammy-winner’s lyrics. “I’ll dance, dance, danceWith my hands, hands, hands Above my head, head, head Like Jesus said,” Gaga’s song chants.

Since Gaga shared the iconic video, many of the show’s fans and Little Monsters alike took to the comments section to gush about the clip. “If I was Jenna Ortega I’d be losing it right now,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “GAGA DID THE THING.” A third admirer noted that the Oscar-winner is gaining success all over again on a song that was released over a decade ago. “I love you Gaga!!! you’re getting all the recognition you deserved all along,” they wrote.

The “Bad Romance” singer’s video was also posted just one week after Wednesday Addams’s Twitter wrote about the trend.

