lady-gaga’s-tattoos:-everything-to-know-about-the-superstar’s-body-art

Lady Gaga is all about visual presentation. When the 36-year pop star/actress first burst onto the scene with her hit single “Just Dance” in 2008, what followed was an invitation to all the Hollywood A-list events, prompting a cavalcade of headline-making outfits that quickly cemented her reputation as a true artist. From dresses made of raw meat to fireworks-shooting brassieres, Lady Gaga turned the red carpets into her own personal runway for individual expression.

The superstar– whose real name is Stefani Joanne Germanotta — would end up turning her talents for finding creative outlets towards herself; this time in the form of body art. The “Born This Way” singer has quite the collection of tattoos; some of which are noticeable, while others are kept under wraps at times. They include tributes to family members, fans and some of her favorite projects she’s ever worked on. Let’s unpack the House of Gucci star’s glorious ink, below!

Monster Paw

Let’s start with one of the tattoos that Gaga has called her favorite in the past. And as she has always had a special place in her heart for her fans, who have been called her “little monsters”, it’s fitting this one pays tribute to them. In 2014, the singer got a “monster paw” inked on the left side of her back. “It’s the Monster Paw, the symbol of my fans as they have held their paws high in the crowd every night since we became a community,” she told a fan during a Reddit forum.

