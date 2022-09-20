lady-gaga’s-security-guard-mistakes-a-drag-queen-for-the-singer-at-her-concert:-watch

View gallery

Lady Gaga, 36, played her final show of The Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, in Miami, Florida, and a security guard totally mistook a drag queen for the “Rain On Me” singer that night! In a now-viral TikTok video, drag queen, Penelopy Jean, 35, can be seen wearing an all-black outfit almost identical to the one Gaga wore during part of her concert, so it’s no surprise that a security guard on the premises tried protecting them from a crowd of cheering fans, thinking the drag queen was the singer herself. Penelopy captioned the video, “The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga,” along with laughing emojis.

The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga 😅🤣 #Gaga #LadyGaga #ChromaticaBall

In the hilarious video, Penelopy can be heard shouting, “I’m a drag queen! I’m not Lady Gaga! Oh my god!”, while the security guard looked at them in astonishment. And after the clip was shared, people started going wild online. One TikTok user commented, “HAAHHAHA THE SECURITY”, while another chimed in, “Security gave u such a high compliment without realizing.”

And despite the YouTuber shouting that they were not the Grammy-winning singer, many people in the comments section weren’t convinced. “I’m a drag queen” is something Gaga herself would say, one fan noted, while another said, “Honestly yelling IM A DRAG QUEEN is definitely something lady gaga would do so idk.” A separate TikTok user also added,

