Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner Stuns In Completely Sheer Lace Dress While Out To Dinner: Photos

December 21, 2022
kylie-jenner-stuns-in-completely-sheer-lace-dress-while-out-to-dinner:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the

*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Stylish reality star Kylie Jenner shows off an all black ensemble while enjoying a night out at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kylie Jenner attends the BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on October 1, 2022. PFW BoF500 Gala JR, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2022

Image Credit: Backgrid

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. The 25-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a sheer black lace dress that showed off her bra and underwear beneath.

kylie jennerKylie Jenner looked fabulous in this sheer black lace dress while out to dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. (Backgrid)

Kylie’s floral black fitted midi dress was transparent with a slit on her knees. Under the dress, her plunging black lace bra and high-waisted black thong were revealed. Kylie styled her sexy dress with an oversized David Koma Black Convertible Paneled Textured Leather Biker Jacket and a pair of black and silver pointed-toe slingback pumps. As for her glam, Kylie had her dark black hair slicked back into a high bun while parted to the side and added a bright red glossy lip to add a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit.

Kylie has been out and about a ton lately between holiday parties and events and one of our favorite recent looks from her was the tight white mini dress she wore to a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. Kylie wore a white Alexander Wang Bardot Dress that hugged her frame and had a super short hemline.

kylie jennerKylie styled her dress with an oversized David Koma Black Convertible Paneled Textured Leather Biker Jacket. (Backgrid)

Kylie accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed-toe Alexander Wang Feather Boots that were lined with big feathers at the knees and a fuzzy black feather purse and a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

rebel-wilson-was-set-to-be-outed-by-australian-newspaper,-columnist-says

Rebel Wilson Was Set to Be Outed by Australian Newspaper, Columnist Says

June 11, 2022
fetty-wap's-estranged-wife-alleges-physical,-drug-abuse,-he-denies-it

Fetty Wap's Estranged Wife Alleges Physical, Drug Abuse, He Denies It

May 22, 2020
euphoria-sisters-sydney-sweeney-and-maude-apatow-have-a-glamorous-reunion-in-italy

Euphoria Sisters Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Have a Glamorous Reunion in Italy

September 2, 2022