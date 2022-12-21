kylie-jenner-stuns-in-completely-sheer-lace-dress-while-out-to-dinner:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Backgrid

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. The 25-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a sheer black lace dress that showed off her bra and underwear beneath.

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous in this sheer black lace dress while out to dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. (Backgrid)

Kylie’s floral black fitted midi dress was transparent with a slit on her knees. Under the dress, her plunging black lace bra and high-waisted black thong were revealed. Kylie styled her sexy dress with an oversized David Koma Black Convertible Paneled Textured Leather Biker Jacket and a pair of black and silver pointed-toe slingback pumps. As for her glam, Kylie had her dark black hair slicked back into a high bun while parted to the side and added a bright red glossy lip to add a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit.

Kylie has been out and about a ton lately between holiday parties and events and one of our favorite recent looks from her was the tight white mini dress she wore to a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. Kylie wore a white Alexander Wang Bardot Dress that hugged her frame and had a super short hemline.

Kylie styled her dress with an oversized David Koma Black Convertible Paneled Textured Leather Biker Jacket. (Backgrid)

Kylie accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed-toe Alexander Wang Feather Boots that were lined with big feathers at the knees and a fuzzy black feather purse and a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

