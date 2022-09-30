Menu
Kylie Jenner Slays In Red & Nude See-Through Dress While Out In Paris: Photos

September 29, 2022
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris. 29 Sep 2022 Pictured: Kylie Jenner.

Image Credit: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Another night, another sexy outfit for Kylie Jenner! The 25-year-old reality star looked every bit of glamorous as she stepped out of her Paris hotel on Sept. 29 to celebrate Paris Fashion Week. She donned a skin-tight, floor-length gown composed of a nude mesh shell with patches of red silk material underneath that partially covered her cleavage and below her toned tummy. The dress featured a high neck with a drastic keyhole opening at the center of her chest that came back together with tiny clasps below and a high slit on her left leg.

Kylie Jenner Paris Fashion WeekKylie Jenner wore this beautiful look on Sept. 29, 2022 for Paris Fashion Week (Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Kylie paired the curve-hugging gown with a red handbag and nude heels that nearly blended in with her manicured feet. She wore a long, black wig with sweeping sidebangs and played up the drama with deep beige makeup on her eyelids and lips, giving her ensemble a moody look. Kylie also gave a glimpse of the back of the barely-there dress, which showed off her voluptuous curves even more.

Kylie Jenner Paris Fashion WeekKylie Jenner looked calm, cool, and confident in the sizzling dress (Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Kylie has been serving incredible looks all week long in Paris. Earlier on Thursday, she stepped out in a form-fitting, royal blue Schiaparelli gown composed of velvet for the French fashion house’s show. The beautiful dress featured a plunging neckline that reached her belly button. The Kylie Cosmetics founder made a bold statement with a large,

