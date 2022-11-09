Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner Shares Risque Selfie In Nude Bra Before Dressing For CFDA Awards: Photos

November 8, 2022
kylie-jenner-shares-risque-selfie-in-nude-bra-before-dressing-for-cfda-awards:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019

Kylie Jenner CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022

Kendall Jenner LACMA Art+Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 05 Nov 2022

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is just like everyone…on the inside! The makeup maven, 25, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 8, (election day, of course) to share a snap of what’s underneath while getting ready for the CFDA Fashion Awards looks like. In the fourth pic of the photo collection, which you can SEE HERE, Kylie stood in a doorway as she wore nothing more than a nude-colored, perfectly form fitting bra and matching thong underwear. The mother of two struck an expert pose in what appeared to be a hotel room, with her hair done in sculpted, wet-look curls on her forehead and her makeup glam on point. In another pic, she was seen in a simple white robe showing off her glowing skin, and in yet another couple of snaps she sat in the makeup chair in the same luxurious white robe. “Business as usual,” her blasé expression seemed to say. “Not over this glam,” she quipped in the caption.

Kylie JennerKylie Jenner (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock )

Plenty of Kylie’s whopping 372 million followers were thrilled with the BTS pics, and took to the comments section to fawn over the reality TV icon.  “You have the best team,” commented a follower, while another wrote, “You are so beautiful Kylie I love you.” “The ultimate beauty queen!” wrote a third. Others stated the obvious. “ALWAYS the best GLAM!!” penned yet another follower.

Still others wanted details on the bra — quite possibly from big sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

armed-black-citizens-escort-michigan-state-rep-to-capitol

Armed Black Citizens Escort Michigan State Rep To Capitol

May 9, 2020
cardi-b-&-megan-thee-stallion-dabble-in-football-in-episode-of-‘cardi-tries’:-watch

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Dabble In Football In Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’: Watch

May 28, 2022
robin-williams'-son-zak-pens-heartfelt-tribute-to-his-dad-on-the-anniversary-of-his-death

Robin Williams' Son Zak Pens Heartfelt Tribute to His Dad on the Anniversary of His Death

August 12, 2020