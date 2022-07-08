Menu
Kylie Jenner Goes Off On Alleged Instacart Worker For ‘Lying’ About Hearing Her Son ‘Scream’

July 8, 2022
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, left, and Travis Scott

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner shut down claims by a TikToker named Pablo Tamayo, who claimed that he made a delivery to the reality star’s home in a video on Wednesday, July 6. Pablo shared his story about allegedly making an Instacart delivery to Kylie’s home, but the beauty entrepreneur fired back to say that he lied about a number of details in since-deleted comments on TikTok, according to E! News. 

@thisisntpablo

I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭

♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo

In Pablo’s video, he detailed his surprise to learn that he was making a delivery to Kylie’s house. “It’s literally a $12 order for f**king pepperoni. This b***h could’ve paid me more. It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something,” he said, before showing the outside of the house and him handing off the groceries to someone outside of a gate.

As Pablo continued, he made claims that he caught a glimpse inside Kylie’s home, including allegedly hearing her five-month-old son. “He’s like ‘Oh come with me just to bring it in there,’” he said. “I literally walk with him. The gate is closing behind me. I’m walking through this little pathway with like a river beneath it, and then, I just leave it at the front door. I get to look into the whole house. I see all these assistants. All these maids and s**t. I didn’t see Kylie. I didn’t see [Kylie’s daughter] Stormi,

