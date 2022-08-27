Menu
Kylie Jenner Glows On Dinner Date With Sister Kendall & Pal Fai After Cosmetics Party: Photos

August 27, 2022
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner, 25, spent some quality time with her sister Kendall Jenner, 26, on Aug. 26 and they both looked great! The makeup mogul and model were joined by friend Fai Khadra as they enjoyed dinner at Wally’s restaurant in Brentwood, CA. They wore stylish black outfits, including a long-sleeved fitted long black dress and heels for Kylie, and a sleeveless black top and matching pants for Kendall.

Kylie JennerKylie Jenner during the dinner outing. (BACKGRID)

At one point, Kylie, who also had her hair up in a ponytail, was seen driving in a car outside the restaurant before she added sunglasses to her look. Kendall had her hair down and both girls appeared to wear makeup that went perfectly with their fashion choices. They were photographed arriving and leaving the location and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Fai KhadraKylie Jenner drives with Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra in the car during their latest dinner outing. (BACKGRID)

The sisters’ latest outing comes after Kylie made headlines for attending the launch party for her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, and Ulta Beauty. She wore a white long-sleeve, unbuttoned top with a skirt and a matching corset underneath. She also wore white heels and thick white framed sunglasses as her hair was wrapped up in a high hairstyle.

Kylie was joined by her daughter Stormi, 4, who looked adorable in her own stylish outfit. It included a sleeveless metallic silver dress and white sneakers. She also carried a matching purse and topped the look off with sunglasses as she held her mom’s hand while walking outside.

