Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kylie Jenner Responds With Pregnant Emojis On Travis Scott’s Latest Photo & Fans Are Confused

July 25, 2022
kylie-jenner-responds-with-pregnant-emojis-on-travis-scott’s-latest-photo-&-fans-are-confused
Written by
0

View gallery

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are seen leaving dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood Pictured: Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5325492 110722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner rare outings during a kid's dance performance in Calabasas. Travis Scott was also accompanied by his mother, Wanda Webster. Pictured: Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner thought her beau Travis Scott looked sexy in his latest Instagram post with a suggestive comment on Sunday, July 24. The reality star complimented her longtime boyfriend (and father of her two kids) with a series of pregnant woman emojis, plus a tongue sticking out emoji. Naturally, some fans read very deeply into the new comment and were wondering what Kylie meant by it.

Kylie’s comment on Travis’ photo. (Instagram)

Fans immediately started responding to her comment by asking if Kylie, 25, was expecting a third child with Travis, 31, about five months after the pair welcomed their second child: a baby boy. “3rd baby,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote and simply asked, “pregnant again?” While fans had a lot of feelings about Kylie’s comment, it seems like they’d simply misinterpreted what she meant. Apparently, commenting with the pregnant woman emoji is simply a way that members of Gen Z tell each other that they think they’re attractive, according to Indy 100.

Travis did look effortlessly cool in the photo. He rocked a black heavy metal t-shirt and gray-worn jeans as he seemed to examine his shirt while standing on the sidewalk with his back against a wall. “Got there in a New York minute,” he wrote in the caption.

Kylie and Jenner pose for a photo together at the Billboard Music Awards. (Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis already have two kids together. They welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in February 2018.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

black-women’s-equal-pay-day:-we-demand-our-dollars

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: We Demand Our Dollars

August 3, 2021
jamaica-is-running-low-on-marijuana-due-to-covid-19

Jamaica Is Running Low On Marijuana Due To COVID-19

February 5, 2021
aerie-weekend-sale:-score-up-to-30%-off-tops,-flare-pants-&-so-much-more

Aerie Weekend Sale: Score Up to 30% Off Tops, Flare Pants & So Much More

February 26, 2022