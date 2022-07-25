kylie-jenner-responds-with-pregnant-emojis-on-travis-scott’s-latest-photo-&-fans-are-confused

View gallery

Kylie Jenner thought her beau Travis Scott looked sexy in his latest Instagram post with a suggestive comment on Sunday, July 24. The reality star complimented her longtime boyfriend (and father of her two kids) with a series of pregnant woman emojis, plus a tongue sticking out emoji. Naturally, some fans read very deeply into the new comment and were wondering what Kylie meant by it.

Fans immediately started responding to her comment by asking if Kylie, 25, was expecting a third child with Travis, 31, about five months after the pair welcomed their second child: a baby boy. “3rd baby,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote and simply asked, “pregnant again?” While fans had a lot of feelings about Kylie’s comment, it seems like they’d simply misinterpreted what she meant. Apparently, commenting with the pregnant woman emoji is simply a way that members of Gen Z tell each other that they think they’re attractive, according to Indy 100.

Travis did look effortlessly cool in the photo. He rocked a black heavy metal t-shirt and gray-worn jeans as he seemed to examine his shirt while standing on the sidewalk with his back against a wall. “Got there in a New York minute,” he wrote in the caption.

Kylie and Travis already have two kids together. They welcomed their first daughter Stormi Webster, 4, in February 2018.

