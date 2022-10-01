Menu
Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Plunging Blue Mini Dress Supporting Bella Hadid At Coperni Show: Photos

September 30, 2022
Kylie Jenner has brought yet another stunning look to Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 30, she was photographed donning a skin-tight Coperni dress as she supported Bella Hadid backstage at the Coperni show. The sexy number had graphic dark blue and light blue droplets on it and featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The reality star, 25, paired it with perfectly matching pointed-toe heels and a handbag and threw on black shades to complete the bold look. Her long, black hair was straightened and swept to her right side.

Kylie Jenner Paris Fashion WeekKylie Jenner steps out in a sexy mini dress during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2022 (Photo: TheRealSPW / MEGA)

Kylie’s backstage chat with Bella, also 25, which can be seen below, came moments after the supermodel commanded attention on the catwalk by getting a dress spray painted onto her. After walking onto the stage in nothing but a white thong and flats and using her hands to cover her chest, Bella stood as a group of men applied a thick white material onto her body, from top to bottom. The dress ended up turning into an elegant off-the-shoulder white gown that featured a high slit on the left leg. The impressive process can be seen here.

As noted above, Kylie has been stealing the show throughout her last few days at Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 29, the mom of two wore a daring skin-tight, floor-length gown composed of a nude mesh material. Patches of red silk material were strategically placed underneath.

