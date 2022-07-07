Menu
Kristin Cavallari Rocks Black String Bikini While On Yacht With Her Children: Photo

July 7, 2022
Kristin Cavallari is embracing that summer life. The Uncommon James founder sizzled in a black bikini while on a yacht in Turks and Caicos over the Fourth of July weekend. The 35-year-old wore a pair of simple sunglasses and kept her beachy hair back with a hair clip.

Kristin CavallariKristin Cavallari in a black bikini in Turks and Caicos. (BACKGRID)

Kristin went on vacation to Turks and Caicos with her three kids. She’s shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family, complete with Fourth of July celebrations, beach photos, and more. Kristin’s also posted photos of herself rocking a white bikini by the pool.

The single mom recently raved about her “modern family.” Kristin co-parents her kids with ex Jay Cutler. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2022.

Kristin is currently on a self-love journey and recently opened up about not stepping on the scale. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she told Us Weekly. “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

The Very Cavallari alum admitted on The School of Greatness podcast that getting divorced was the “best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.” Despite having come to terms with her divorce,

