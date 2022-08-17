kristen-bell-shares-rare-photos-of-her-two-daughters-with-dax-shepard-on-family-vacay

View gallery

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are enjoying a road trip with their daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, and Kristen used the opportunity to share a rare glimpse of her family life. In the first snapshot of a photo carousel shared by The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window actress, 42, on Aug. 16, she proudly stood with Dax, 47, and their kids in front of the Snake River in Swan Valley, Idaho. As always, she placed a sticker over her daughters’ faces to ensure their privacy, but the photo was adorable regardless.

In the photo, Lincoln donned a tie-dye swimsuit and a blue life jacket while her younger sister rocked cheetah print shorts and a green tee under a blue life vest. Meanwhile, Kristen smiled wide wearing distressed blue jeans, a tie-dye top, and a straw hat, and held Lincoln’s right arm. Dax also grinned as he stood next to Kristen and behind Delta wearing a gray t-shirt with a motorcycle printed on it and a tan and white trucker hat.

The second photo in the carousel showed Dax helping Delta climb up a rocky waterfall, while a third depicted Kristen and one of her daughters smiling down at a lizard she held in her hand. Other fun snapshots showed the family horseback riding, swimming, and whitewater rafting. The final photo showed a festive dinner gathering of more than two dozen people that Kristen and Dax attended, which included other stars such as actor Jason Bateman and pro golfer Adam Scott.

