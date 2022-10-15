kourtney-kardashian-shows-off-her-“rockstar”-wife-style-ahead-of-travis-barker's-tour-with-blink-182

Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body”

Ready to be the ultimate girl at the rock show.

After blink-182 announced they were reuniting for a world tour, Kourtney Kardashian proved she is eager to hit the road with husband Travis Barker and his bandmates.

In a series of Instagram pics, the Kardashians star, 43, got into the goth-glam spirit, rockin’ a black blink-182 hoodie teamed with a sexy black netted skirt with a thong underneath and chunky lug-sole, knee-high boots. Completing the vibe, Kourtney’s dark hair was styled in a sleek bob and wore little-to-no makeup.

“Rockstar world tour wife,” she captioned the Oct. 14 post. “Getting ready to mosh in a city near you.”

Kourtney’s edgy style caught the eye of Travis, 46, who left the comment, “Tour life lookin good on you,” along with emojis of a black cat and a black heart. Avril Lavigne also weighed in on Kourtney’s cool look, leaving several flame emojis and the comment, “hot.”

On Oct. 11, it was announced that the original blink-182 lineup of Travis, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge would be reuniting for a world tour. According to a press release, the concert series kicks off in March 2023 and runs through February 2024, with the band making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

This is hardly the first time Kourtney has proved she is Travis’ biggest fan through her style. Four months after going public with their romance in February 2021, the drummer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Poosh founder sporting a different blink-182 sweatshirt,

