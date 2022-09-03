Menu
Why Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Very Impressed’ By Landon Barker’s GF Charli D’Amelio

September 3, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is already smitten with her new stepson Landon Barker‘s girlfriend Charli D’Amelio. The Kardashians star thinks the influencer is “a beautiful person inside and out” and is “very impressed” with her humbleness, according to some sources. “Having a blended family is one of the most important things to Kourtney. She views it as something very special in her and Travis [Barker]’s life, and also particularly in the lives of their kids,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

“Not only does Kourtney think Charli is such a beautiful person inside and out, but she is very impressed by how humble and down to earth she is for being a huge influencer at just 18-years-old,” the source continued. “She’s blown away by how business savvy Charli is at such a young age and absolutely sees her going places in life. The Kardashian family doesn’t promote just anybody on their social media. It’s usually reserved for very close family and friends. So Charli told Kourtney how honored and thankful she felt after Kourtney posted a photo of her perfume on her social media.”

Kourtney Kardashian, FamilyKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker with Travis’ kids. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

“It really meant the world to Charli,” the source added. “But Kourtney is more than happy to do it. She thinks Charli is a total sweetheart and loves the relationship she and Landon have. Kourtney thinks they’re adorable together.”

A second source also told us that Kourtney’s happy for Charli and her reported new gig on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

