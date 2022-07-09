Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Pink Babydoll Dress With Penelope, 10, At Birthday Party: Photos

July 9, 2022
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 May 2015 Kim Kardashian takes North West in a white ballerina outfit to Tap Dance Classes at Miss Melodee Studios and shopping at Westfield Topanga

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope are dressed in pink as we catch the mother-daughter duo leaving a birthday party in Malibu also attended by Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian looked like 'death' wearing a skeleton jumper as she stepped out makeup-free with her daughter Penelope Disick for a healthy smoothie from Sunlife Organics in Calabasas. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and her daughter Penelope, 10, were spotted heading to a birthday bash in Malibu. The Poosh founder held her only daughter’s hand as they headed into the soiree on Saturday, 9, dressed for the warm weather. Kourt opted for a slip style baby doll dress in pink with a black lace border, adding a breezy black bomber jacket over top.

Penelope Disick holds mom Kourtney Kardashian’s hand at a birthday party in Malibu on July 9. (Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID)

She added a pair of chunky black lace up loafers to the look, along with her favorite purse: Prada’s 2000 re-edition nylon bag covered in Swarovski crystals which retails for $2,500. She’s been a regular user of the sparkly purse since it was re-released, posting it to both her Instagram and Instagram story. The purse also appeared on the season one finale of The Kardashians on Hulu, where she’s seen waiting for sister Khloe Kardashian to join a family meeting with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim. Finally, Kourt finished her outfit with a black pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the bright sun.

Penelope, who recently had a lavish birthday party herself, twinned with her mom in a pink zebra tank top. She paired the Lisa Frank inspired shirt with a white pair of sneakers, as well as her uncle Kanye West’s Yeezy 350 boost sneakers in gray. Scott Disick‘s daughter held onto her belongings in a pink smiley face tote bag,

