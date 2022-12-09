kourtney-kardashian-gives-update-after-stopping-ivf-with-travis-barker

In an update on her in-vitro fertilization journey, Kourtney Kardashian shared a message of encouragement for “anyone else going through it” after she and husband Travis Barker paused the process.

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey.

The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

The 43-year-old previously spoke about how the IVF procedure put a strain on her energy levels, sharing that she had undergone a brain scan to see the effects. “When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones,” she said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “My energy levels since starting that have been really down and I haven’t done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down.”

Kourtney, who wed Travis in May, said they eventually decided to take a break from IVF. Looking back, she noted that the procedure “really took a toll on my health and mentally.”

She continued, “The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me.”

