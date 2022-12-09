kourtney-kardashian-admits-she’s-getting-‘energy-back’-10-months-after-quitting-ivf

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing personal details of her previously revealed IVF journey. The Poosh founder and 43-year-old mom of three took to Instagram stories on Thursday, December 8 to share that she’s finding her energy again, ten months after stopping IVF treatments. “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF,” the newlywed captioned a pic of a treadmill. “For anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

The Kardashians star shares children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, 39. She married Blink-182’s Travis Barker, 47, in a lavish, star-studded celebration in Portofino, Italy on May 22. They previously wed legally in a private Santa Barbara, California courthouse wedding attended only by Kourt’s Grandma Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, 87. The duo have previously spoken openly about their attempts to have a child together.

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful, so our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse,” Kourtney said during the May 26 episode of Hulu hit The Kardashians. “It’s, like, 3,000 years old. It will get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies to have better quality eggs.” The reality TV icon also opened up about her thoughts on the intimate nature of the pursuit.

“I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me,” she said during the episode. “I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together.

