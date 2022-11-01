Menu
Kourtney Kardashian Dresses As Bride Of Frankenstein For Halloween After Kylie Jenner Wore The Same Look

November 1, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian had fans seeing double on Halloween. While the Poosh founder, 43, was a scary good Bride of Frankenstein, she wasn’t the only one who dressed up like the monstress. Just the Friday before, little sister Kylie Jenner, 25, happened to rock the exact same look, giant wig and all.

The mother of three’s Halloween costume was simply electrifying, featuring a hair-raising black wig with a white streak down the side. Giving the look an eerie vibe, her arms were wrapped in bandages and she wore a flowy white dress fit for a ghoul.

Kourtney looked like she was having too much fun to worry about copying costumes when she and husband Travis Barker showed off their Halloween looks on Instagram on Oct. 31, 2022. In a video, Kourtney swayed around to the creepy classic “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell while standing up in the back of a convertible with her drummer hubby, who was done up like Frankenstein.

It seemed like Kourtney noticed the Halloween faux pas not long after. After realizing Kylie had shared her own Bride of Frankenstein looks on Oct. 28, 2022, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister posted an Instagram Story of herself sitting for hair and makeup. She held her phone up to her ear in the snap, which was captioned, “When you and your sisters don’t discuss costumes in advance @kyliejenner.”

Kylie didn’t seem to mind though. In fact, she gave the look her seal of approval by reposting her sister with a simple,

