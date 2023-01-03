Menu
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Bikini For Night Swim On New Year’s Eve Trip With Travis Barker

January 3, 2023
Image Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian figured out one sexy way to start the New Year, giving fans a glimpse of her 2023 celebrations with hubby Travis Barker on Instagram on Jan. 2. The Kardashians star was all confidence as she marked the new year with a midnight splash in the pool.

Behind a festive NYE selfie, Kourtney started the year with a calming swim. She looked amazing while lit up by the water and gazing at the moonlit sky, her head turned away from the camera. Looking fabulous, the Poosh founder donned a blue bikini which expertly showcased her toned abs and lean legs.

The rest of the photos showed what Kourtney and family got into over the holidays. The newlywed Barkers looked absolutely adorable in the first slide, taking confetti-scattered selfies in their PJs and 2013 glasses. They looked a bit sleepy in a follow-up, where they appeared to doze off on the couch after the ball drop.

Kourtney KardashianKourtney Kardashian always owns a swimsuit look. (MEGA)

The post also featured photos of a ski day with her son Reign, 8, an ATV ride through the mountains, another pool shot, and plenty of more celebratory champagne. “Happy new year :)))” Kourt wrote in her simple caption.

It seemed like Kourtney certainly had a busy holiday season. The eldest Kardashian sister played hostess during the family’s Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, 2022. During the chic evening, Kourtney stunned in a clingy white crop top and sheer maxi skirt which fell to the floor. Showing off her look,

