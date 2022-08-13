kourtney-kardashian-and-travis-barker-get-naughty-as-she-joins-him-on-tour

See Kourtney Kardashian’s POST-WEDDING Looks

Mom, sister, aunt, reality star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian has assumed a new role: Tour wife.

The 43-year-old is traveling with Travis Barker, who joined friend Machine Gun Kelly on his U.S. tour this week for his last few shows. On Aug. 12, Kourtney shared several Instagram photos of herself getting steamy with her new husband while on the road.

“Tour wife,” she captioned one set of pics, which included images of the PDA-prone couple embracing staring into each other’s eyes backstage and walking hand-in-hand.

Travis, 46, commented, “Tour life’s better with you,” and added a black heart and devil face emoji.

Earlier on Aug. 12, Kourtney posted photos of herself straddling Travis during a rehearsal. She captioned the post, “Time for drum practice.”

Her husband responded, “Favorite time of the day,” adding a black heart emoji.

Travis also posted a video of their PDA moment during rehearsal on his own Instagram. “Practice makes perfect,” he wrote, to which Kourtney responded, “When you can’t see and you’re still the most,” adding five fire emojis.”

Kourtney geo-tagged the post Indianapolis. Travis performed with MGK performed in the suburb of Noblesville on Aug. 11, a day after joining the singer at his concert in St. Louis. The group has since headed to Cleveland.

Travis had tweeted before his Indiana show, “I’m impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight.” He later deleted his tweet.

Travis had only recently joined MGK’s U.S. tour, which began earlier this month and ends Aug. 13 in Cleveland, while nursing some injuries.

