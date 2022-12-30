kirstie-alley’s-death-certificate-confirms-she-was-cremated-after-tragic-cancer-battle

View gallery

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kirstie Alley was cremated following her shocking death on Dec. 5, according to Us Weekly, who obtained her death certificate on Dec. 29. The outlet also reported that the Golden Globe winner’s death certificate said she died at her residence in Clearwater, Fla. She was 71 years old.

Kirstie’s children, True Parker, 30, and Lillie Parker, 28, confirmed on Dec. 5 that she died following a brief and private battle with colon cancer. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” their Twitter statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

pic.twitter.com/g4nAItrR5x

— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 6, 2022

Kirstie shared her children with her ex-husband, The Hardy Boys actor Parker Stevenson. The pair were married between 1983 and 1997. Kirstie was first married to Bob Alley, but did not have kids during their seven-year union.

Parker posted a sweet tribute to Alley following her death on Instagram. Alongside a pic of the pair smiling, he wrote, “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together,

» Read Full Article