Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Confirms She Was Cremated After Tragic Cancer Battle

December 29, 2022
kirstie-alley’s-death-certificate-confirms-she-was-cremated-after-tragic-cancer-battle
Written by
0

View gallery

Bob Saget Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party Annual Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 03 Nov 2021

Vivienne Westwood VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, PARIS, FRANCE

Pele Pele, London, Britain - 2002

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Kirstie Alley was cremated following her shocking death on Dec. 5, according to Us Weekly, who obtained her death certificate on Dec. 29. The outlet also reported that the Golden Globe winner’s death certificate said she died at her residence in Clearwater, Fla. She was 71 years old.

Kirstie’s children, True Parker, 30, and Lillie Parker, 28, confirmed on Dec. 5 that she died following a brief and private battle with colon cancer. “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” their Twitter statement read. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

pic.twitter.com/g4nAItrR5x

— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 6, 2022

Kirstie shared her children with her ex-husband, The Hardy Boys actor Parker Stevenson. The pair were married between 1983 and 1997. Kirstie was first married to Bob Alley, but did not have kids during their seven-year union.

Parker posted a sweet tribute to Alley following her death on Instagram. Alongside a pic of the pair smiling, he wrote, “Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

david-confesses-his-true-feelings

David Confesses His True Feelings

April 30, 2020
ben-affleck-and-jennifer-lopez-jewelry-shop-in-capri,-but-no-ring-yet

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Jewelry Shop in Capri, But No Ring Yet

August 3, 2021
tavior-mowry,-tia-and-tamera’s-baby-brother,-is-engaged!

Tavior Mowry, Tia And Tamera’s Baby Brother, Is Engaged!

July 27, 2020