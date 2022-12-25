king-charles-remembers-his-late-mom,-the-queen,-in-first-christmas-address:-we-feel-her-absence

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The nation watched as King Charles III delivered his first Christmas speech as king, continuing the tradition of the British monarch giving a holiday broadcast. He was quick to note this was the first festive season since the passing of his mother, the Queen, in September at age 96. Charles chose to film the prerecorded address at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are buried. It’s also where the committal service was held for the Queen in September.

“I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father,” the King, 74, began his speech. “I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.”

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones.”

📺 In The King’s Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others. pic.twitter.com/8RFCq6Wk0G

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2022

He continued, “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

“In the much-loved carol ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem,’ we sing of how ‘in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.’ My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God,

» Read Full Article