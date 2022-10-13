kim-kardashian-was-“blindsided”-that-people-were-“triggered”-over-“get-your-f–king-ass-up”

On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian dealt with the outrage over her “get your f–king ass up” advice to businesswomen. Find out how she responded.

Kim Kardashian is not backing down—no matter what her critics sling at her.

On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim was forced to deal with the aftermath of her controversial comments in a March cover story in Variety, in which she urged women in business to, “Get your f–king ass up and work.”

At a lunch with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim stood by her comments—and expressed shock at the visceral reactions she had received.

“Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe you have to work hard in order to do that,” Kim said. “But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got.”

While Kim doubled down on her stance, she also wasn’t immune to the criticism.

“Enough people were triggered that I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they do,” she said. “I do understand that a lot of people weren’t given the same opportunities as us.”

Khloe, however, didn’t quite bite her tongue the same way.

“No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her regardless because they’re always going to say, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,'” she said in confessional. “But it’s frustrating when the world doesn’t want to see you for who you are and they always want to make whatever you say a personal attack.”

As Khloe said more succinctly,

