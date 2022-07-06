kim-kardashian-walks-the-runway-for-balenciaga-in-plunging-outfit-for-paris-fashion-week

View gallery

Image Credit: The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian decided to hit the runway this year during Paris Couture Fashion Week. The 41-year-old Kardashians star was one of the many celebrities to walk in the Balenciaga show on July 6. Kim looked fabulous in a plunging black dress on the catwalk.

Kim’s blonde hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail for the show. She had two strands of face-framing hair in the front. Her beauty look on the runway was perfection. Kim has always had a close relationship with the Balenciaga brand. She notably wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga look at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Balenciaga Couture show was full of A-list stars on the catwalk. Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, and Bella Hadid were among the celebs to walk the runway like Kim. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie were sitting in the front row.

This isn’t the first time Kim has walked the runway in a fashion show. She hit the catwalk for several fashion shows in the late 2000s. These days, Kim usually prefers to sit in the front row and let little sister Kendall Jenner, 26, do the supermodel thing.

Kim’s 9-year-old daughter, North West, joined her in the City of Love for Paris Fashion Week. She attended the Balenciaga show with her BFF Ryan Romulus. The night before her Balenciaga runway walk, Kim had dinner with her daughter. Kim was rocking head-to-toe Balenciaga,

