Kim Kardashian Rocks Tank Top With Saint, 6, For North’s Game On Her 42nd Birthday: Photos

October 21, 2022
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

Kim Kardashian doesn’t slow down her mom duties — not even for her birthday! The reality TV icon and SKIMS founder, newly 42, attended another of daughter North West‘s basketball games on Friday, October 21, looking sleek and gorgeous in a tank top! Kim paired the black tank with a pair of simple matching leggings, a pair of flip flops, and a hobo style bag. Kim smiled for photogs as she accompanied Saint, 6, in to watch her eldest child, 9, play in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Calabasas. The mother of four wore her never-ending platinum mermaid locks down and parted in the middle, and rocked a soft pink makeup glam. She appeared to be in high spirits as she enjoyed the afternoon with her kids.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian at North’s basketball game on October 21, 2022. (@CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA)

Kim’s outing comes amid escalating drama from her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, who has reportedly just hired Johnny Depp’s former attorney Camille Vasquez as he faces backlash over a series of Twitter rants, a massive lawsuit from the family of George Floyd (over Kanye’s claims he died of a Fentanyl overdose,) and an appearance wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week. A source told us that apparently, Kim has had it and would like for the loose ends in her divorce from the rapper to be promptly tied up.

