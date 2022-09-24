Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian Slays In Silver Lace-Up Dress With Mom Kris For D&G After Party: Photos

September 24, 2022
Heidi Klum About You show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 20 Sep 2022

Milan, ITALY - Reality superstar Kim Kardashian steals the spotlight in a shimmering silver corset dress that shows off her famous curves. The star arrived at the Dolce Gabbana afterparty in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian dons all white at the Dolce Gabbana after party during Milan Fashion Week. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 24 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian delivered look after look at Milan Fashion Week as she debuted her sexy ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, absolutely slaying with her final ensemble for the after party. The 41-year-old channeled Marilyn Monroe yet again as she arrived for the soirée in a dazzling silver sequin gown with a sexy lace-up front on Saturday, Sept. 24. The dress gleamed thanks to the paparazzi camera flashes, along with her matching micro crystal bag and silver necklaces. She once again kept her blonde hair in an up-do, allowing one long layer to frame her face.

Kim Kardashian arrives for her D&G after party after debuting the ‘Ciao, Kim’ line. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Kim was joined at the party by her mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who stunned in a white ensemble. Kris also looked stylish in another suit look, this time opting for a tuxedo inspired black look with a red lipstick.

Kris Jenner wore a suit to the after party. (BACKGRID)

The party followed the epic runway debut of her collection, which drew from archival looks from the Italian label — many of which Kim owns herself. Black, white and silver made up the simple color palette for the show, which Kim also donned as she closed in a fitted black sequin number. The night before, she also stepped out in D&G, rocking a silver catsuit with a bustier style top.

Kim stunned in a sequin black dress.  » Read Full Article

