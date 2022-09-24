kim-kardashian-slays-in-silver-lace-up-dress-with-mom-kris-for-d&g-after-party:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian delivered look after look at Milan Fashion Week as she debuted her sexy ‘Ciao, Kim’ collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, absolutely slaying with her final ensemble for the after party. The 41-year-old channeled Marilyn Monroe yet again as she arrived for the soirée in a dazzling silver sequin gown with a sexy lace-up front on Saturday, Sept. 24. The dress gleamed thanks to the paparazzi camera flashes, along with her matching micro crystal bag and silver necklaces. She once again kept her blonde hair in an up-do, allowing one long layer to frame her face.

Kim Kardashian arrives for her D&G after party after debuting the ‘Ciao, Kim’ line. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

Kim was joined at the party by her mom Kris Jenner, 66, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who stunned in a white ensemble. Kris also looked stylish in another suit look, this time opting for a tuxedo inspired black look with a red lipstick.

Kris Jenner wore a suit to the after party. (BACKGRID)

The party followed the epic runway debut of her collection, which drew from archival looks from the Italian label — many of which Kim owns herself. Black, white and silver made up the simple color palette for the show, which Kim also donned as she closed in a fitted black sequin number. The night before, she also stepped out in D&G, rocking a silver catsuit with a bustier style top.

Kim stunned in a sequin black dress.