kim-kardashian-attends-beyonce’s-41st-birthday-party-without-kanye-west-after-split

Image Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

It wouldn’t be a star-studded Hollywood party without Kim Kardashian arriving in style to steal the spotlight. The point was proven on Saturday (September 10) when the makeup mogul showed up to Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash in Los Angeles. Looking ravishing in red, Kim slipped into a sparkling scarlet cat suit featuring zebra stripes to rub elbows with other A-listers, such as her sister Khloe, Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.

Kim Kardashian rocked a red catsuit for Beyonce’s birthday party in 2022. (Maciel / BACKGRID)

Kim’s ex Kanye West was not in attendance for Beyonce’s celebrity-filled fete. After reportedly breaking off his fling with Chaney Jones, the “Famous” rapper was seen at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with a mystery woman on Friday. The pair looked to be chummy with each other as they left the famous eatery.

Kanye was said to have called it quits with Chaney in June. However, the Instagram model denied she split with the father of four. On Kanye’s birthday on June 8, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of loving photos of the couple. Chaney also spoke out about a report on the split. “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship,” she wrote, per Page Six. “Have some respect, it’s his birthday.” However, the pair have not been seen together in public since June. All this came after Kanye was hanging out with actress Julia Fox for a hot second at the beginning of 2022.

