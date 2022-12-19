Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian Reunites With Paris Hilton As They Celebrate The Holidays At Kathy Hilton’s Party

December 19, 2022
kim-kardashian-reunites-with-paris-hilton-as-they-celebrate-the-holidays-at-kathy-hilton’s-party
Written by
0

View gallery

Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her famous figure as she exits Mason's Bar Mitzvah in L.A to attend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Holiday Party. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian heads out to a house party during Art Basel with sister Khloe Kardashian in Miami. 03 Dec 2022 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA922981_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Splashnews

Nearly twenty years after Kim Kardashian helped Paris Hilton get her closet under control on The Simple Life, the two posed together for photos at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party over the weekend. “My mom always throws the most iconic parties,” Paris, 41, captioned the Instagram gallery she uploaded on Dec. 18. In the first photo, Paris posed along with Kris Jenner, Nicky Hilton, mom Kathy, 63, and Kim, 42. “Loved celebrating the holidays with family and friends this weekend,” added Paris, who made sure to get a photo of her and Kim together.

Other celebs attending the bash were Heidi Klum, Paula Abdul, Paris and Nicky’s father, Rick Hilton, and Paris’s husband, Carter Reum. Paris’s gallery also showed her posing next to a choir, her busy DJing the bash, and having a blast next to Paula at the DJ booth. The moments were captured by photographer Kevin Ostajewski, whose photos were full of holiday cheer and love.

Kim and Paris’s friendship goes back decades, with the latter saying they’ve been close since they were little. Their friendship was thrust into the spotlight when Kim made several appearances on The Simple Life (2003-06), working as Paris’s assistant on the show. Kim famously worked on getting a hand on Paris’s overflowing closet. While their friendship took a pause in the later 2000s – as Kim’s star was rising on Keeping Up with the Kardashians – the two eventually patched things up (h/t Bustle). Kim even attended Paris’s wedding in 2021.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

hair-salons-secretly-taking-clients,-risk-losing-licenses-amid-pandemic

Hair Salons Secretly Taking Clients, Risk Losing Licenses Amid Pandemic

May 23, 2020

Iggy Azalea’s Husband Wants a Divorce

October 11, 2014
arizona-county-charges-police-protesters-with-gang-crimes

Arizona County Charges Police Protesters With Gang Crimes

October 31, 2020