kim-kardashian-&-north-west-do-each-other’s-hair-in-hilarious-new-tiktok

Image Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and North West had their TikTok followers laughing on Nov. 25 when they posted a funny new video. The doting mother was doing her oldest child’s hair when she suddenly pulled away and started telling her off. Although her voice couldn’t be heard, the song “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the clip and it looked like she was lip syncing to it.

@kimandnorth

♬ original sound – thee Purple Room

Kim reacted by stopping and then grinning as she wore what appeared to be a red and white winter-themed long-sleeved one piece. She also had her long blonde hair down and wore minimal, if any, makeup. North wore a white-t-shirt, and both of them seemed relaxed as they had fun filming the video.

Before Kim and North shared their latest video, they made headlines for an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. During the show, Kim and North were traveling overseas for Paris Fashion Week and were being styled by Olivier Rousteing for the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show. Suddenly, the SKIMS founder gave her mini me some information about how she was conceived.

Kim and North during an outing. (MEGA)

“[Olivier] gave daddy this blue dress that daddy [Kanye West] wanted for me,” Kim told her daughter. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant, and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.

