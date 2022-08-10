Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian Looks Flawless In Neon Green & White Lingerie For New SKIMS Campaign: Photos

August 10, 2022
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim and Khloe Kardashian leave after dinner with Kylie Jenner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - For Germany Call for price - Backstage at the Haute-Couture F/W 2022-2023

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest SKIMS campaign. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she rocked a neon green lingerie set featuring a strapless bandeau and a matching thong. In another photo, she rocked a plunging white bralette with a matching thong.

In the first photo, Kim was lying down on her side while wearing a strapless, neon green Fits Everybody Bandeau and a matching high-rise Dipped Thong that was high on the sides and low in the front. As for her glam, Kim had her platinum blonde hair down in a sleek and straight style while parted in the middle. She added a sultry smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy brown lip.

In another photo, Kim pushed herself up onto her arms while lying on her side wearing a white Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bralette. The spaghetti strap bralette featured a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the sporty bra with a matching T String Thong that had super skinny straps on the side and came high up on her thighs.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Kim alose rocked a bright blue Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit in Mykonos. The spaghetti strap one-piece featured a low-cut neckline and super high-rise bottoms that showed off her bare legs and hips.

Kim has been on a roll with sexy outfits lately and just the other day she posted a stunning photo of herself soaking wet while walking out of the ocean.

