kim-kardashian-reveals-she-only-wore-marilyn-monroe’s-actual-dress-for-‘maybe-10-minutes’-at-met

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian put in the WORK after finding out she didn’t fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress, which she knew she wanted to wear to the 2022 Met Gala. With some help from Kris Jenner, Kim flew to Florida and got another chance to try on the dress on the Nov. 10 episode of The Kardashians. It fit, but she still had to keep up her diet and workout routine before hitting the big red carpet.

“I fit into the dress, but I’m not going to stop working out,” Kim explained. “I have this sauna suit and I put it on and it makes you sweat. Even if it’s water weight, it’ll help.” With just four days to go until the Met, Kim was in a hardcore workout mode. She also had to go through the tedious process of dyeing her hair blonde to complete the look. “When I thought to go in Marilyn Monroe’s dress and I knew how precious and fragile the dress was, I knew I had to lose at least 10 pounds for it to even go up,” Kim admitted. “It feels exhausting, but it’s like a movie role. You know how an actor will lose weight or gain weight for roles? It feels like my role is Marilyn Monroe. I’m determined.”

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn’s dress. (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Later in the episode, Kim chatted with her glam team and producers about the big event, which was just one day away. She explained that she wouldn’t be getting ready in the hotel because she couldn’t wear the dress in the car ride to the Met.

