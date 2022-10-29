Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos

October 29, 2022
kim-kardashian-&-kanye-west-both-attend-saint’s-basketball-game-after-he-was-dropped-by-adidas:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City

Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Vasquez/RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.

Kim Kardashian, Saint WestKim and Saint at the basketball game. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

Kim wore a black top under a black jacket, black shorts, and a neon green shirt wrapped around her waist. She also wore sunglasses and black flip flops as her blonde hair was pulled back in an up do. Kanye wore a black top under a gray hoodie and teal coat, light blue jeans with white splatter marks on them, black boots, and a camouflaged hat.

Kanye WestKanye at the game. (RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID)

Kim and Kanye’s appearance at Saint’s game comes as they are reportedly trying to work out a custody and property settlement to avoid a Dec. trial, after their divorce, TMZ reported. The rapper is apparently working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair parted ways with him after he posted anti-Semitic comments, which got him restricted/banned on some social media apps. Kim’s lawyer is Laura Wasser.

In addition to the custody and property settlement, Kanye has been facing backlash from his anti-Semitic comments, which has included him being dropped by Adidas and other companies he had contracts with,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

feast-your-eyes-on-curtis-stone's-holiday-gift-guide

Feast Your Eyes on Curtis Stone's Holiday Gift Guide

November 9, 2020
andrew-garfield-and-girlfriend-alyssa-miller-make-debut-as-a-couple-at-2022-sag-awards

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Make Debut as a Couple at 2022 SAG Awards

February 28, 2022
inauguration-day-construction-underway-in-front-of-us.-capitol

Inauguration Day Construction Underway in Front of U.S. Capitol

November 7, 2020