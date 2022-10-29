kim-kardashian-&-kanye-west-both-attend-saint’s-basketball-game-after-he-was-dropped-by-adidas:-photos

View gallery

Image Credit: Vasquez/RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.

Kim and Saint at the basketball game. (Vasquez / BACKGRID)

Kim wore a black top under a black jacket, black shorts, and a neon green shirt wrapped around her waist. She also wore sunglasses and black flip flops as her blonde hair was pulled back in an up do. Kanye wore a black top under a gray hoodie and teal coat, light blue jeans with white splatter marks on them, black boots, and a camouflaged hat.

Kanye at the game. (RMBI/RMLA / BACKGRID)

Kim and Kanye’s appearance at Saint’s game comes as they are reportedly trying to work out a custody and property settlement to avoid a Dec. trial, after their divorce, TMZ reported. The rapper is apparently working with Beverly Hills attorney Nick Salick, after his New York lawyers Bob Cohen and Bernard Clair parted ways with him after he posted anti-Semitic comments, which got him restricted/banned on some social media apps. Kim’s lawyer is Laura Wasser.

In addition to the custody and property settlement, Kanye has been facing backlash from his anti-Semitic comments, which has included him being dropped by Adidas and other companies he had contracts with,

