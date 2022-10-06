the-kardashians:-kim-kardashian-hints-about-why-“hot-girls”-fall-for-pete-davidson

Who Does Kim Kardashian See Herself Dating Next? She Says…

Kim Kardashian weighed in on Pete Davidson‘s charm.

The SKIMS founder went shopping in Milan during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, taking friends Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic along for the adventure. What was Kim shopping for? A present for her then-boyfriend.

Not only did Kim find a gift for Pete, but she also gifted viewers a little insight on how she viewed the Saturday Night Live alum and his star-studded dating history (which includes Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber).

“Pete has the best heart,” she said during a confessional in the episode. “I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

Kim added, “And I’m here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift.”

The 41-year-old spent some time picking out the perfect present. During the episode, Kim eyed a pair of multicolored Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. But she noted, “I don’t think he’s like a Air Force 1 kinda guy.”

So, she channeled his roots and brought him a taste of home: a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Let it be known that this Milan footage was filmed back in February, when Kim and Kendall Jenner were in Milan for a Prada fashion show. And since then, the state of Pete and Kim’s relationship,

» Read Full Article