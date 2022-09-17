kim-kardashian-reveals-it’s-‘so-embarrassing’-her-4-kids-always-interrupt-zoom-calls

View gallery

Kim Kardashian, 41, admitted she gets embarrassed when her kids interrupt her Zoom calls, during her time on a recent panel. The Kardashians star, who is the mother of North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, attended the second annual A Day of Unreasonable Conversation event and talked about her life multi-tasking as a parent as well as criminal justice reform on the How to Get Sh*t Done in a Divided America panel, moderated by Baratunde Thurston. She was also joined by film producer Scott Budnick.

After Scott praised her for being able to maintain virtual meetings at any given moment despite being a busy parent, she revealed it’s not always easy to handle. “This woman right here, it’s like we find out the governor loves the Oklahoma Sooners football team … She’s on every Zoom. ‘Hey, Kim, the evangelical pastor in Oklahoma is interested in learning about the case.’ Okay, we’re on a Zoom that night, with all of her kids running around the Zoom,” Scott said about Kim, according to People.

“So embarrassing,” Kim reportedly replied. Scott went on to joke about how she has no way to stop her kids from interrupting the calls whenever they want. “No matter how many doors she locks, she cannot keep the kids out of the room,” he said before she replied with, “They figure out a way in,” the oulet further reported.

