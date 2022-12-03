Menu
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Darker Honey Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

December 2, 2022
They call it a “breakover,” and SKKN maven Kim Kardashian, 42, rocked hers in the days following her settled and finalized divorce from Kanye West, 45! In new pics, the mom of four stepped out on Thursday, December 1 for dinner at Gekkō during Art Basel Miami, rocking a daring, midriff baring look, and with noticeably darker locks! In the pic BELOW, Kim’s previously platinum look has been replaced with a deeper, richer, honey blonde tone, with heavier layers of light brown hair underneath. She brushed her long hair into a straight style and accessorized with an excellent pink manicure and matching glam. She also notably nixed Balenciaga from her wardrobe following their marketing scandal, and slayed in a Vex latex strapless bikini top, baggy moto-themed bottoms and a wild pair of leather thigh-high boots.

Kim KardashianKim Kardashian debuts darker, honey tones on Dec 1, 2022 following her finalized divorce from Kanye West. (BACKGRID)

The reality icon’s previous look, [BELOW], directly inspired by Marilyn Monroe for her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, was a shocking platinum blonde bombshell shade. She stunned in the California blond shade for over seven months, often styling it in long mermaid waves for casual outings or glam updos for formals events. And according to a source close to the singer, the initial nearly-white dye job was so damaging to her hair that she had trouble even curling it for the event. “Kim was super dedicated to pulling off the exact Marilyn Monroe look for the Met Gala,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY back in May.

